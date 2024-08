PARSIPPANY—The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council met on Tuesday, August 6, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the Council Chambers at 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, within the Parsippany Municipal Building.

The Mayor and council consists of:

Mayor James Barberio

Council President Paul Carifi, Jr.

Council Vice President Frank Neglia

Councilman Justin Musella

Councilman Matt McGrath

Councilwoman Judy Hernandez