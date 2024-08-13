Mount Tabor Celebrates 30th Annual House Tour Showcasing Victorian Charm

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, September 28, the Mount Tabor Historical Society will host its 30th Annual Mount Tabor House Tour. This event offers the community and visitors a unique opportunity to explore this historic Camp Meeting community’s rich history and architectural beauty. The tour will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., rain or shine, with tickets available for $30.00 in advance and $35.00 on the day of the tour.

Mount Tabor, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is known for its picturesque Victorian cottages, charming gardens, and historic buildings. This year’s self-directed, walkable tour will showcase the interiors of over 15 meticulously preserved Victorian homes, offering a rare glimpse inside these gingerbread “dollhouses” that have captured the imagination of many.

In addition to the house tours, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the Mount Tabor Museum, visit the historic Camp Meeting Tent, and enjoy a quilt show that highlights the community’s rich heritage of craftsmanship and artistry. The event is more than just a tour; it celebrates Mount Tabor’s unique history and enduring charm.

“This is a special year for us as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Mount Tabor House Tour,” said a Mount Tabor Historical Society representative. “We are excited to welcome visitors to our community and share the stories and beauty of these historic homes. The tour is a significant fundraiser for our society, and the funds raised will help us continue to preserve the history and heritage of Mount Tabor.”

The Mount Tabor House Tour has become a cherished tradition, drawing visitors from near and far who appreciate the blend of history, architecture, and community spirit that defines this event. Whether you’re a history buff, an architecture enthusiast, or someone who loves exploring new places, the Mount Tabor House Tour offers something for everyone.

Tickets for the tour can be purchased through the Mount Tabor Historical Society’s website at MountTaborNJ.org or by calling (973) 975-0001. Don’t miss this chance to step back in time and experience Mount Tabor’s Victorian charm.