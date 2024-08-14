Thursday, August 22, 2024
Parsippany to Celebrate 78th Indian Independence Day with Flag Hoisting Ceremony

The day's events kicked off with the hoisting of the Indian tricolor flag

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, in collaboration with the Indian American Seniors Association of Morris County, will host a special celebration to mark the 78th Indian Independence Day on Saturday, August 17. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. at 1001 Parsippany Boulevard and will feature the Indian Flag Hoist Ceremony, cultural programs, and refreshments.

The ceremony is being organized under the leadership of Mayor James Barberio, who will join the Indian American community in honoring India’s independence. The Indian Flag Hoist Ceremony will be the event’s centerpiece, symbolizing the strong ties between the local Indian community and their cultural heritage.

Coordinators Tushar Amin and Sejal Maheta have arranged cultural performances, promising an enriching experience for attendees. The event will also feature a variety of traditional Indian performances, showcasing India’s rich cultural tapestry. Attendees are encouraged to carpool to the event, as parking may be limited.

Sanjeev Pandya will emcee the event, ensuring a well-organized and engaging program. In addition to the flag hoisting and cultural performances, refreshments will be served to all guests.

Jigar Shah, the event chairman, and Rajnibhai Patel, the president of the Indian American Seniors Association of Morris County, have been instrumental in organizing the event. They have contacted the community to ensure widespread participation and a memorable celebration.

The event’s sponsors include Dr. Bhagirath Maheta, Rajni Patel, Danny Desai, Rajubhai Amin, and Vishnu Patel of Sruhadam Tours, whose support has been crucial in bringing this celebration to life.

The Indian Independence Day celebration in Parsippany is a significant event for the Indian American community. It reflects their pride in their heritage and their contributions to the local community. This event is expected to draw a large crowd; everyone is invited to join the festivities.

For more information about the event, interested individuals can contact Event Chairman Jigar Shah at (973) 865-0487 or President Rajnibhai Patel at (973) 615-5935.

