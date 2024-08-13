PHS African American Cultural Club Hosts Car Wash to Support College Scholarship Fund

PARSIPPANY — The African American Cultural Club (AACC) at Parsippany High School invites the community to participate in a special Car Wash Fundraiser on Saturday, September 21. The event will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the school parking lot, 309 Baldwin Road.

This car wash is more than just a chance to get your vehicle sparkling clean. It’s an opportunity to support a great cause that directly benefits the students of Parsippany High School. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the Frederick Douglass College Scholarship, which provides financial assistance to graduating seniors who are members of the AACC. These funds will help ease the burden of college expenses and support the students pursuing higher education.

The Frederick Douglass College Scholarship is a cornerstone of the AACC’s mission to empower and uplift African American students within the Parsippany High School community. The scholarship is awarded to students who have shown academic achievement, leadership, and a commitment to community service throughout their high school careers.

“We’re excited to host this car wash and look forward to seeing our community come together to support our graduating seniors,” said a representative from the AACC. “This fundraiser is part of our ongoing effort to ensure all students have the resources to succeed after high school. We appreciate everyone who comes out to support us!”

Participants are encouraged to bring their cars, SUVs, or trucks to the high school, where members of the AACC and volunteers will be ready to wash vehicles in exchange for a suggested donation of $5.00 per car. Donations are accepted in cash; all contributions will go directly to the scholarship fund.

The AACC at Parsippany High School has a long history of organizing events and activities that promote cultural awareness, unity, and academic excellence. This car wash is one of many community-based events planned for the 2024-2025 school year, all designed to enrich the lives of students and the broader community.

Don’t miss this chance to get your car cleaned while supporting a worthy cause. Join us on September 21 and help make a difference in the lives of Parsippany High School’s future leaders.