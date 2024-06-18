Parsippany Permanent Lawn Watering Restrictions

PARSIPPANY — In the summer months, the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills experiences extremely high water consumption, much of which can be attributed to the inefficient and, at times, wasteful, overwatering of lawns. To conserve water, the Water Department has implemented permanent lawn water restrictions to level out weekly water usage throughout the Township per Ordinance 420-9E.

Residential Lawn Watering Schedule

From June 1 through September 30 of each year, residential lawn watering shall be permitted for property owners as follows:

Watering of residential properties having even-numbered street addresses shall be permitted on the even-numbered days of the month.

Watering residential properties with odd-numbered street addresses shall be permitted on the odd-numbered days of the month.

No watering shall be permitted on any Friday or the 31st day of the month.

Watering on the above dates shall be permitted only from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Non-Residential Lawn Watering Schedule

From June 1 through September 30 of each year, non-residential lawn watering shall be permitted for property owners as follows:

Watering of non-residential properties shall be permitted on Mondays and Thursdays only.

No watering shall be permitted on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Watering on the above dates shall be permitted only from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Exemptions for New Lawns

A temporary two-week reprieve from these restrictions is available for newly installed sod or seed. Property owners shall provide notice to the Water Superintendent by phone or email.

Violations and Enforcement

The water use limitations imposed shall be enforced by authorized Water Utility officials and/or the Police Department, who are empowered to write summonses with mandatory court appearances and associated fines for violations of these water use limitations.

We appreciate your cooperation in our ongoing efforts to conserve water.

If you have any questions, please get in touch with the Water Department at (973) 263-7099