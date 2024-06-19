Letter to the Editor: Public Protests and Policy Proposals: The PILOT Saga Continues

Dear Editor:

Back in December, Parsippany held a council meeting to vote on a PILOT. The townsfolk showed up with torches and pitchforks, trying to shut down the vote—a legitimate, legal vote. They also begged the fire Marshal to shut it down (a well-thought-out counter to PILOT and a solid policy proposal for the fire Marshal).

Recently, the Mayor held a roundtable with other local mayors to explain what we face with this issue. Team Fredo was there with crayons, cardboard, and a slanderous flyer (anonymous, of course) to express their dissatisfaction with the PILOT again. It’s the same old trope.

Two days later, at the most current council meeting, the team Fredo carnival barkers were at it again. This time, seven strong. Where were the other townsfolk from December screaming with their hair on fire? We heard the repeated cons concerning PILOT, an upset resident expecting personal callbacks from all the council members, a Mimi Letts comment, and a suggestion of us embracing nature, lowering rents, and a very moving movie quote, which got a smattering of applause from the harbor seals in attendance.

That being said. Why doesn’t Fredo come out and say what he would do to stop the pilots? Put his name to it and run on that. What would he have done to prevent the massive building going on right now? Where were all these upset people with PARQ, 1515 Route 10, 202, Cherry Hill Road? They won’t affect the town and schools very soon instead of crying about 30 years from now. Where is the clown show BOE on that one? Maybe Fredo, the pied Piper of the ignorant parrots, should hold a roundtable and propose some solutions we can have him to. It won’t happen because PILOT is the best bad deal out of all the bad deals. Blame Murphy and the blue voters.

Steve Valenzano