Morris County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) will host four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events in 2024. The dates and locations are as follows:

Saturday, June 22, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany

Saturday, September 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany

Saturday, October 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany

Morris County residents are invited to drop off unwanted hazardous materials from their households. Please note that businesses are not permitted to participate.

Additionally, electronic devices (e-waste) will no longer be accepted at these one-day household hazardous waste events. Residents are encouraged to call 973.829.8006 for information on e-waste recycling options.

Acceptable materials include:

Aerosol cans

Asbestos

Automotive fluids

Driveway sealant and roofing tar

Fire extinguishers

Gasoline, kerosene, and diesel fuel

Household cleaning products

Lead acid batteries, button cell batteries, lithium-ion batteries, and rechargeable batteries

Mercury-containing bulbs and devices

Muriatic acid

Oil-based paints, stains, lacquers, and varnishes

Paint thinners, paint removers, and solvents

Pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers

Photo chemicals

Pool chemicals

Propane tanks (20 pounds or less)

Unacceptable items include:

Alkaline and carbon zinc batteries

Business waste

Compressed gas cylinders

Containers larger than 5 gallons

Empty containers

Explosives

Hazardous waste generated outside of Morris County

Highly reactive and unstable materials

Medical waste

Radioactive materials

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Unknown or unlabeled materials

Used consumer electronics

Water-based paint and latex paint

For more information, call (973) 829-8006 or visit the MCMUA website.