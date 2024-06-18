Morris County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) will host four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events in 2024. The dates and locations are as follows:
- Saturday, June 22, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany
- Saturday, September 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany
- Saturday, October 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany
Morris County residents are invited to drop off unwanted hazardous materials from their households. Please note that businesses are not permitted to participate.
Additionally, electronic devices (e-waste) will no longer be accepted at these one-day household hazardous waste events. Residents are encouraged to call 973.829.8006 for information on e-waste recycling options.
Acceptable materials include:
- Aerosol cans
- Asbestos
- Automotive fluids
- Driveway sealant and roofing tar
- Fire extinguishers
- Gasoline, kerosene, and diesel fuel
- Household cleaning products
- Lead acid batteries, button cell batteries, lithium-ion batteries, and rechargeable batteries
- Mercury-containing bulbs and devices
- Muriatic acid
- Oil-based paints, stains, lacquers, and varnishes
- Paint thinners, paint removers, and solvents
- Pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers
- Photo chemicals
- Pool chemicals
- Propane tanks (20 pounds or less)
Unacceptable items include:
- Alkaline and carbon zinc batteries
- Business waste
- Compressed gas cylinders
- Containers larger than 5 gallons
- Empty containers
- Explosives
- Hazardous waste generated outside of Morris County
- Highly reactive and unstable materials
- Medical waste
- Radioactive materials
- Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors
- Unknown or unlabeled materials
- Used consumer electronics
- Water-based paint and latex paint
For more information, call (973) 829-8006 or visit the MCMUA website.