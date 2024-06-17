Monday, June 17, 2024
Team Accelerant Sales Group Wins Par-Troy West Majors Championship

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Unbeaten and Unstoppable: Team Accelerant Wins Par-Troy West Majors

PARSIPPANY — Team Accelerant Sales Group has emerged victorious in the Par-Troy West Majors Championship, capping off an incredible undefeated season in the Par-Troy West Little League. This remarkable achievement highlights the team’s dedication, skill, and teamwork throughout the season.

The team is sponsored by Accelerant Sales Group, a company known for strongly supporting youth sports in New Jersey. Accelerant Sales Group is proud of the team’s success and remains committed to backing various youth sports organizations in the state. Their sponsorship and involvement help foster a positive environment for young athletes to develop and succeed.

For more information about Accelerant Sales Group and its community support initiatives, visit www.AccelerantSales.com.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

