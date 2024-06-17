Team Accelerant Sales Group Wins Par-Troy West Majors Championship

PARSIPPANY — Team Accelerant Sales Group has emerged victorious in the Par-Troy West Majors Championship, capping off an incredible undefeated season in the Par-Troy West Little League. This remarkable achievement highlights the team’s dedication, skill, and teamwork throughout the season.

The team is sponsored by Accelerant Sales Group, a company known for strongly supporting youth sports in New Jersey. Accelerant Sales Group is proud of the team’s success and remains committed to backing various youth sports organizations in the state. Their sponsorship and involvement help foster a positive environment for young athletes to develop and succeed.

For more information about Accelerant Sales Group and its community support initiatives, visit www.AccelerantSales.com.