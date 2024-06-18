Break-In at Ledgewood Designer Store Sparks Police Chase, Fiery Crash in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — A botched store break-in that triggered an alarm led to a police chase and a fiery car crash in Parsippany on Tuesday, June 18.

The crash occurred at the Route 10 and Powder Mill Road intersection shortly after 6:00 a.m. Officials report that the chase started following a break-in at Couture Traders, Route 46, Ledgewood, at 5:24 a.m.

One of the store’s owners stated that the suspects climbed onto the roof, kicked in a window, and removed several steel bars to gain access to the building. This activated the alarm, and the suspects then fled the scene.

The chase concluded when the suspects’ car collided with a median and caught fire. Police apprehended three suspects, all of whom sustained severe injuries in the crash and were transported to Morristown Medical Center.

One suspect was caught after fleeing through the woods. The men are believed to be part of a group responsible for a recent theft on June 11 at a Ledgewood store specializing in designer purses.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the incident. There’s no word yet on what business was involved, how fast the suspect vehicle traveled when it crashed into the median, or the extent of the suspect’s injuries.