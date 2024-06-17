Angel’s Tails: William Schaible’s Heartfelt Journey with Darla, Mikey, and Their Unlikely Family

PARSIPPANY — Acclaimed Author William Schaible’s “Darla, Mikey, and their Angel: A True Story” appeals to animal-loving children and supports their reading journey. His book is about a small dog named Angel and her furever parents who changed her life forever.

“Darla, Mikey, and Their Angel: A True Story” will inspire readers. By William Schaible Kindle $4.99; Paperback $13.99.

Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online book retailers

Along the way, Angel discovers a nest of baby cotton-tail rabbits, eventually adopting her two rabbit siblings, Darla and Mikey.

Along the way, Angel, Darla, and Mikey created great memories of fascinating oddball adventures, and a home full of young readers will have an excellent time thinking about the world and the fascinating animals around them. This heartwarming book takes readers on a journey of self-discovery, patience, love, and heartfelt genuine emotions.



Although aimed at young children, Darla, Mikey, and their Angel: A True Story will also appeal to anyone who loves animals.

It is a fun book with valuable lessons, perfect for bedtime reading. William Schaible crafts a narrative that celebrates the beauty of the unconventional. Through the book, he dares readers to embrace life’s peculiarities and find joy in the most unexpected places.

Schaible was born and raised in West Caldwell. He is an avid sports fan, animal lover, and long-time contributor to animal causes. Over the past two decades, Schaible has donated to at least 25 charities. In addition to helping animal causes, he has helped vets, police, children, and seniors.



Schaible now spends his retirement as an active emergency responder in Parsippany, where he and his wife, Connie, reside.



His book is both uplifting and unique, and it will inspire readers, large and small, to have fun and be imaginative.



“Darla, Mikey, and Their Angel: A True Story” will inspire readers. By William Schaible Kindle $4.99; Paperback $13.99; Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online book retailers.

