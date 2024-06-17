Monday, June 17, 2024
HomeLocal NewsAngel's Tails: William Schaible's Heartfelt Journey with Darla, Mikey, and Their Unlikely...
Local News

Angel’s Tails: William Schaible’s Heartfelt Journey with Darla, Mikey, and Their Unlikely Family

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
185

PARSIPPANY — Acclaimed Author William Schaible’s “Darla, Mikey, and their Angel: A True Story” appeals to animal-loving children and supports their reading journey. His book is about a small dog named Angel and her furever parents who changed her life forever.

“Darla, Mikey, and Their Angel: A True Story” will inspire readers. By William Schaible Kindle $4.99; Paperback $13.99.
Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online book retailers

Along the way, Angel discovers a nest of baby cotton-tail rabbits, eventually adopting her two rabbit siblings, Darla and Mikey.

Along the way, Angel, Darla, and Mikey created great memories of fascinating oddball adventures, and a home full of young readers will have an excellent time thinking about the world and the fascinating animals around them. This heartwarming book takes readers on a journey of self-discovery, patience, love, and heartfelt genuine emotions.

Although aimed at young children, Darla, Mikey, and their Angel: A True Story will also appeal to anyone who loves animals.

It is a fun book with valuable lessons, perfect for bedtime reading. William Schaible crafts a narrative that celebrates the beauty of the unconventional. Through the book, he dares readers to embrace life’s peculiarities and find joy in the most unexpected places.

Schaible was born and raised in West Caldwell. He is an avid sports fan, animal lover, and long-time contributor to animal causes. Over the past two decades, Schaible has donated to at least 25 charities. In addition to helping animal causes, he has helped vets, police, children, and seniors.

Schaible now spends his retirement as an active emergency responder in Parsippany, where he and his wife, Connie, reside.

His book is both uplifting and unique, and it will inspire readers, large and small, to have fun and be imaginative.

“Darla, Mikey, and Their Angel: A True Story” will inspire readers. By William Schaible Kindle $4.99; Paperback $13.99; Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online book retailers.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
NWS Issues Heat Advisory: Morris County to See Highs in the 90s All Week
Next article
Team Accelerant Sales Group Wins Par-Troy West Majors Championship
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »