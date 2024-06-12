Morris County Strengthens Veterans Support with Expanded Services

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County recently welcomed veterans and service providers at the Morris County Veterans Services Office for a meeting hosted by the New Jersey SOS Veterans Stakeholders Group. The event aimed to foster networking and better understand veterans’ support needs across the region.

The meeting saw over 60 participants, including representatives from the offices of U.S. Rep. Tom Kean, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, and the N.J. State Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Organizations such as Catholic Charities Diocese of Paterson, Veterans Affairs Healthcare, Welcome Home Vets of NJ, Morris Habitat for Humanity, Goodwill Industries of Greater New York & Northern New Jersey, Inc., and the Mental Health Association of NJ were also present.

“Supporting our veterans is crucial to honor their sacrifices and ensure their well-being,” said Commissioner John Krickus, a Marine Corps veteran. “While holidays often spotlight their service, we want our veterans to know that Morris County is here throughout the year providing essential services for their transition to civilian life, whether it be access to healthcare, employment opportunities, training, or mental health support.”

Christine Hellyer, Director of the Office of Aging, Disabilities, and Community Programming, and Jessica Tomalo, Program Coordinator for the Morris County Office of Veterans Services, updated county veterans services. In the past two years, Morris County has expanded its Veterans Services Office to include a fourth full-time Veterans Services Officer position, which is currently being recruited, and a seasonal intern who recently joined and participated in the event.

“In 2022, Morris County allocated $350,000 to veteran services, and last year contributed an additional $300,000 to address the growing demand for mental health, shelter placement, transportation services, meal assistance, counseling, legal services, and other veteran services currently being provided by the Morris County Human Services Department,” Krickus said.

A new federal Veteran Center Community Access Point (CAP) opened in May at the Morris County VSO at 540 West Hanover Avenue in Morris Township. Morris County volunteered to share and improve its county VSO space to host the VA CAP.

Two VA counselors from the federal Bloomfield Vet Center are available to provide services every Thursday by appointment. Veterans interested in these services should call the Bloomfield Vet Center at (973) 748-0980 to schedule an appointment.

Additionally, a veterans appreciation event is being planned for later this summer at a park in Morris County. Sign up for the Morris County weekly email newsletter for updates about this and other veteran events throughout the county.