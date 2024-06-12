Wednesday, June 12, 2024
John Georges Honored for 50 Years of Commitment to Parsippany Township

John Georges Celebrates Golden Anniversary with Parsippany Township

PARSIPPANY — During the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township meeting on Tuesday, June 11, Mayor James Barberio presented Parsippany Township employee John Georges with a plaque commemorating his astounding 50 years of service at Town Hall.

John, who began his tenure with the township on June 18, 1974, is often regarded as the unofficial Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Building and knows everyone by name. In addition to his role in the mailroom, John helps new employees acclimate by introducing them to everyone with a short story or anecdote.

“I’m so proud to be able to honor John tonight,” said Mayor Barberio. “What an amazing accomplishment this is! John has always provided me with interesting insights and advice. He always greets everyone with a smile and has truly impacted the community. Thank you for all that you do!”

