Community Backs Theo with Inspiring ‘Fight Like a Bear’ Pasta Dinner Event

PARSIPPANY — Theo is a 3-year-old Parsippany boy diagnosed in March 2024 with an Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor, which is a rare and aggressive form of cancer that is most commonly found in children under the age of three.

Theo, lovingly referred to as Theo Bear, is an energetic, playful, and loving little boy. He has been incredibly strong and brave through two craniotomies (brain surgeries) and two rounds of intensive chemotherapy thus far, with three more to come over the next three months.



Theo has been treated by a wonderful team of medical professionals from Morristown Memorial Hospital, The Valerie Fund of Morristown Memorial, and Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone in Manhattan.

Three-year-old Theo Nieglos

“The Nieglos family is extremely thankful for and appreciates the enormous generosity of the Blue Collar Worker’s Union of Parsippany, the Sons of Italy, and all of their family, friends, and acquaintances who have offered their support during this difficult time,” said Jenn Nieglos.

“When I got the news of Theo and his family, I knew I could count on my union members to make a difference. I didn’t know it would be this incredible. I want to thank everyone who volunteered their time, donated to the cause, and came to attend the event. I would also like to thank all the businesses in town who donated. A big thank you to my wife, Allison, who stepped up and worked alongside John Pirnie, his wife Dana, and Mike Smith to collect almost 90 baskets in a week and a half. And a special thank you to the Sons of Italy for providing the meal. It is moments like these that I am proud to be President of the Parsippany Blue Collar Workers Union. We worked hard to keep the Pride in Parsippany. Stay strong, Theo-Bear,” said Patrick Campbell.

The Sons of Italy are honored to support Theo Bear and his incredible family during this difficult time. Our community’s strength lies in our unity, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help. Together, we can make a difference and show that Parsippany stands strong with Theo,” said Joe Jannarone, Jr., President of Sons of Italy.

Members of the Parsippany Blue Collar Workers Union stand united in support of Theo Bear, holding a banner that reads, ‘Working hard to keep the Pride in Parsippany!’ Their dedication and solidarity are evident as they unite to support the Nieglos family during these challenging times.

“I was one of the union members in charge of the fundraiser. I want to thank residents and local businesses for their support, and a huge thanks to my wife, Dana Pirnie, and Pat Campbell’s wife, Allison Campbell, for all of their hard work and effort in running the fundraiser,” said John Pirnie.

Click here to donate to Theo Bear.

Community members gather in large numbers at a local event to support Theo Bear. The venue is filled with families and friends enjoying the event, adorned with silver balloons symbolizing hope and solidarity. The atmosphere is one of warmth and unity as everyone comes together to stand by the Nieglos family during their challenging journey.

Many dedicated volunteers supported Theo Bear, showcasing the community’s strength and solidarity. Their hard work and generosity have made a significant impact during this challenging time for the Nieglos family.

A heartfelt display of generosity: an array of gifts donated by the community to support Theo Bear and his family during their challenging time. Each contribution represents the love and solidarity of the Parsippany community.

Theo Bear

A heartfelt gratitude to all the union members and their families who generously volunteered their time to ensure the success of this event. A special thank you goes to the Order Sons of Italy in America – Lodge 2561 for their incredible support in cooking and providing delicious food!

A special thanks to the following for stepping up to make this event a success.

•Par-Troy Little League East for sponsoring the 50/50.

•Eccola Italian Bistro for providing all the beverages.

•Red Barn Restaurant – Towaco and The Bread Gal Bakery for providing all the rolls and salad.

•Ferraro’s Italian Food Specialties, Jefry’s Pizzería, Baldwin Pizza, Valentino’s Pizzeria, and •Bruno’s Italian Bistro for providing food for the event.

•Pj Thurkauf from the UPS store for all the flyers and posters

•Landmark Floral for donating roses.

•Councilman Frank Neglia and Sandra Neglia, thank you for providing desserts and coffee.

•Mayor James Barberio for his support and his donations.

Theo, as you fight like a bear, we are all here by your side. An entire community is standing behind you, praying and fighting with you!!!! We ask that everyone keep the Nieglos family in their thoughts and prayers.

Parsippany Blue Collar Workers thank everyone from the bottom of their hearts who contributed to this amazing event. This is what Parsippany is all about. It is amazing how a community can work together for a worthy cause.

Stay strong, little man!!