Redstock Engages the Community with Arts, Crafts, and Interactive Booths

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School’s Redstock is an annual community festival that brings together local families, students, and businesses for fun and engagement. Held on the school’s parking lot, the event features a variety of activities, including sports, games, food, temporary tattoos, face painting, arts and crafts, a bounce house, and a dunk tank. Highlights from recent Redstock events include interactive booths from school clubs and vendor areas where local businesses showcase their products and services.
Redstock provides entertainment and fosters community unity by creating a festive atmosphere where residents from all walks of life can come together to celebrate and support one another.