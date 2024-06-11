Redstock Engages the Community with Arts, Crafts, and Interactive Booths

Parsippany High School student Malik Alzubi applies a temporary tattoo on six-year-old Kendall Lapena during PHS’s Annual Redstock event.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio with PHS Senior Robert Spero

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School’s Redstock is an annual community festival that brings together local families, students, and businesses for fun and engagement. Held on the school’s parking lot, the event features a variety of activities, including sports, games, food, temporary tattoos, face painting, arts and crafts, a bounce house, and a dunk tank. Highlights from recent Redstock events include interactive booths from school clubs and vendor areas where local businesses showcase their products and services​.

Redstock provides entertainment and fosters community unity by creating a festive atmosphere where residents from all walks of life can come together to celebrate and support one another.

Aanya Sinha, Anya Patel, Devin Patel, Lithra Sankari, HOSA Healthcare Occupation Students of America

Shop Rite of Parsippany

Furry friends get the royal treatment at Wash N Wag, where every bath is a tail-wagging experience!

Parsippany PAL. Redstock at Parsippany High: A Celebration of School and Community Spirit.