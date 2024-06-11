Dollar Tree is coming to Route 10

PARSIPPANY — Dollar Tree received approval from Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Department to open a new store at 2930 Route 10 (Pelican Plaza). The property owner is Pelican Plaza, LLC.



Dollar Tree will occupy 9,500 square feet. As of this article, no opening date has been set since the space will require interior renovations.

Other tenants in Pelican Plaza include Bruno’s Bistro, Eastern Dental, Cinnamon, and Planet Fitness.

Dollar Tree’s product range is vast, beginning with its extensive selection of food and beverages. Shoppers can find a variety of snacks, candy, and drinks alongside canned and packaged food items. The store also boasts a selection of frozen and refrigerated foods, making it a convenient stop for quick meal solutions.

Additional locations include Route 46, Parsippany; Route 10, East Hanover; Route 53, Denville; and Route 46, Fairfield. A typical store is open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For a complete listing of Dollar Tree stores, click here.

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a well-known American chain of discount variety stores offering multiple products at multiple price points. The company is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, and holds a position on the Fortune 500 list. With an extensive network, Dollar Tree operates 15,115 stores across the 48 contiguous U.S. states and Canada. These stores are efficiently supported by a comprehensive logistics network of 24 distribution centers, ensuring a steady supply of products to meet customer demand.

For more information on Dollar Tree, click here.

Dollar Tree stores are not independently owned but corporate-owned and operated by Dollar Tree, Inc. The company maintains full ownership and control over its stores, ensuring consistency in product offerings, pricing, and overall shopping experience across all its locations.