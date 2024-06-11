Wednesday, June 12, 2024
HomeBusiness NewsParsippany Starbucks Workers File For Union Elections, One of 18 in Massive...
Business NewsLocal News

Parsippany Starbucks Workers File For Union Elections, One of 18 in Massive Day of Filing

Recent filings in 14 states follow historic bargaining for Starbucks union members, who continue progress toward a foundational agreement Starbucks Workers United balloons to 10,500+ workers at more than 440 stores in 43 states and D.C.

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
447
Starbucks, at the former Burger King location

PARSIPPANY — Starbucks workers at the Parsippany-Troy Hills location filed a petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) earlier this month, joining 17 other Starbucks stores nationwide in this effort. This wave of union filings follows closely after Starbucks Workers United members concluded a second round of national bargaining with Starbucks, making significant progress towards establishing a foundational framework for store contracts.

“Our store’s decision to unionize comes from a place of deep personal investment and a desire to be here for the long run, not resentment for Starbucks corporate. We view our jobs as worth doing and are compensated fairly for them. We’re fighting as a collective to receive the support we need to continue giving our best daily for our community,” said Ness Perez, a barista for one year.

Letter to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan Signed by 18 Organizing Stores: Click here.

James Nathanael Garavito (they/them), a one-year shift supervisor, added, “Our store is joining Starbucks Workers United because partners deserve a voice when our company makes decisions that affect our day-to-day lives. We are not a means of profit; we are not just partner numbers or coffee crafters; we enrich the lives of those in our communities and manifest joy every day. We are proud to stand in solidarity with thousands of partners who share our vision for a better Starbucks, which aims to restore respect and dignity for all.”

Through their election petitions, Starbucks partners seek to join a growing nationwide movement of over 10,500 baristas united to win justice at work, including protections on core issues such as respect, living wages, racial and gender equity, and fair scheduling.

Since Starbucks partners first joined to form a union in 2021, workers at more than 440 Starbucks stores have won union elections with the NLRB in 43 states and the District of Columbia. The historic organizing campaign hinges on peer-to-peer organizing led by workers, for workers – and has won election after election in stores nationwide. 

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Redstock Engages the Community with Arts, Crafts, and Interactive Booths
Next article
Evagelia Zois Named to the Spring 2024 Provost’s List at Hofstra University
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »