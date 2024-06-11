Parsippany Starbucks Workers File For Union Elections, One of 18 in Massive Day of Filing

PARSIPPANY — Starbucks workers at the Parsippany-Troy Hills location filed a petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) earlier this month, joining 17 other Starbucks stores nationwide in this effort. This wave of union filings follows closely after Starbucks Workers United members concluded a second round of national bargaining with Starbucks, making significant progress towards establishing a foundational framework for store contracts.

“Our store’s decision to unionize comes from a place of deep personal investment and a desire to be here for the long run, not resentment for Starbucks corporate. We view our jobs as worth doing and are compensated fairly for them. We’re fighting as a collective to receive the support we need to continue giving our best daily for our community,” said Ness Perez, a barista for one year.

Letter to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan Signed by 18 Organizing Stores: Click here.

James Nathanael Garavito (they/them), a one-year shift supervisor, added, “Our store is joining Starbucks Workers United because partners deserve a voice when our company makes decisions that affect our day-to-day lives. We are not a means of profit; we are not just partner numbers or coffee crafters; we enrich the lives of those in our communities and manifest joy every day. We are proud to stand in solidarity with thousands of partners who share our vision for a better Starbucks, which aims to restore respect and dignity for all.”

Through their election petitions, Starbucks partners seek to join a growing nationwide movement of over 10,500 baristas united to win justice at work, including protections on core issues such as respect, living wages, racial and gender equity, and fair scheduling.

Since Starbucks partners first joined to form a union in 2021, workers at more than 440 Starbucks stores have won union elections with the NLRB in 43 states and the District of Columbia. The historic organizing campaign hinges on peer-to-peer organizing led by workers, for workers – and has won election after election in stores nationwide.