Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Supports Local Pantry with Food Drive

PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany recently organized a food collection drive at Parsippany ShopRite to support the Parsippany Food Pantry. This initiative aimed to gather non-perishable food items to assist local families in need. Feel free to ask if you have any questions or need more information about future events or how to participate! You can contact President Carol Tiesi by emailing carol.tiesi77@icloud.com.

Club President Carol Tiesi, along with members Frank Cahill, Judi Chase, Bonnie Gessling, Susan Slaughter, Lt. Governor Nicolas Limanov, and members of the Key Club, collected ten full carts of food, which was delivered to the Parsippany Food Pantry.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President Carol Tiesi said, “When I was sworn in as President in October, one of my initiatives was to work with the Key Club on their goal of collecting food for the needy. We started in Parsippany and will continue throughout next year to collect as much food as needed.” The Key Club comprises passionate, hardworking high schoolers dedicated to serving their homes, schools, and communities. We strive to make the world a better place through service and caring.

Susan Slaughter and Nicolas Limanov are collecting food at ShopRite for donation to the Parsippany Food Pantry

The Parsippany Food Pantry is a community-based organization dedicated to providing food assistance to local families in need. It operates with donations and volunteer support, aiming to ensure that no one in the community goes hungry.

The Parsippany Emergency Food Pantry is located at Parsippany Community Center, 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha; for more information, call (973) 263-7163. It is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany meets every Thursday at 7:15 a.m. at IHOP, 792 Route 46. On the first Thursday of each month, the club holds an evening meeting at 6:30 p.m. For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, click here.