Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Bloomfield Man Identified in Fatal Parsippany Pedestrian Accident

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by SUV on Route 46 East

PARSIPPANY — Officials have identified the pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle last week along Route 46 in Parsippany as 55-year-old Gerard Calcagno of Bloomfield. The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday, near Pep Boys on Route 46 East, when the driver of a Dodge Journey struck Calcagno.

First responders pronounced Calcagno dead at the scene, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. Further details about the incident have not yet been released.

This marks the second pedestrian fatality in Parsippany this year. In April, a 73-year-old woman was struck while attempting to cross Route 46 West at North Beverwyck Road. Additionally, a 36-year-old Dover woman died in a one-car crash on May 6 along Hanover Avenue.

No charges have been announced in connection with Calcagno’s death, and the investigation into the crash continues. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, officials said.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation, with assistance from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to his obituary with Van Tassel Funeral Home, Calcagno is survived by his sister Jean, brother Joseph, and many cousins. He was a graduate of Essex County Vocational School.

