PARSIPPANY — Earth Day Clean Up, organized by Parsippany resident Noah Lustig, will be held on Saturday, April 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon. Let’s Clean Up Parsippany! Join us in this township-wide event.

Registration is required by clicking here. An email with additional details will be sent.

Several locations throughout Parsippany will be targeted to be cleaned up of debris and garbage including the Jersey City/Boonton Reservoir.

Check-in will be at the Smith Field C Parking Lot at 9:00 a.m.

Volunteers will be shuttled to various locations by Township Buses.

Heavy-duty gloves are recommended.

Bags and safety vests (as needed) will be provided.

Additional questions or need more info? Please get in touch with Parsippany Recreation at recreation@parsippany.net.