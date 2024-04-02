Tuesday, April 2, 2024
HomeLocal NewsLet's Clean Up Parsippany!
Local News

Let’s Clean Up Parsippany!

Join in this Township wide event

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
37
Earth Day Clean Up Organizer Noah Lustig with Mayor James Barberio

PARSIPPANY — Earth Day Clean Up, organized by Parsippany resident Noah Lustig, will be held on Saturday, April 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon. Let’s Clean Up Parsippany! Join us in this township-wide event.

Registration is required by clicking here.   An email with additional details will be sent.

Several locations throughout Parsippany will be targeted to be cleaned up of debris and garbage including the Jersey City/Boonton Reservoir.

Check-in will be at the Smith Field C Parking Lot at 9:00 a.m.

Volunteers will be shuttled to various locations by Township Buses.

  • Heavy-duty gloves are recommended.
  • Bags and safety vests (as needed) will be provided.

Additional questions or need more info? Please get in touch with Parsippany Recreation at recreation@parsippany.net.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Morris County Sheriff’s Office Attains Eighth Reaccreditation Award
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Taking Action Against Malaria: A Call to Global Health Advocacy
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »