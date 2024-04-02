Letter to the Editor: Taking Action Against Malaria: A Call to Global Health Advocacy

Dear Editor:

Growing up in India, malaria was a prevalent topic in many conversations. From hearing about its impact on communities to witnessing public health campaigns aimed at prevention, malaria became ingrained in my consciousness from an early age. These experiences ignited a passion within me to contribute to global health solutions, particularly in combating malaria.

As a child, I vividly remember my mother’s constant reminder to come home and check me for mosquito bites. It was a simple precaution, but it underscored the seriousness of malaria and the importance of early detection and treatment. Looking back now, I realize how unaware I was of the severity of malaria. Privileged to have access to resources for treatment, I did not fully grasp the impact it had on those less fortunate.

Despite growing up with an awareness of malaria, it was easy to dismiss it as just another part of life. However, reflecting on those childhood experiences, I recognize the unfairness of having to worry about such a deadly disease at such a young age. It became second nature for us to be vigilant about mosquito bites, a reality that should not burden children.

My personal journey has instilled in me a deep commitment to combating malaria and improving global health outcomes. That is why I am inspired by the work of organizations like United To Beat Malaria. United to Beat Malaria, a global grassroots campaign of the UN Foundation, brings together a diverse set of partners, influencers, and supporters across the U.S. and around the world to take urgent action to end malaria. Their dedication to raising awareness, advocating for prevention, and providing resources to communities aligns with my passion for making a difference.

Recently, I joined grassroots advocates from across the country to meet with Members of Congress to urge support for life-saving malaria programs. In my meetings with Senator Bob Menendez, Senator Cory Booker, and Representative Mikie Sherrill, I was reminded of the power of the individual to influence policy. As World Malaria Day approaches on April 25th, I encourage those with a passion for global health to add their voices in support of ending one of history’s most deadly diseases. Text message the word CHAMPION to 30644 to join us in this global effort!

Krutika Patel

Parsippany



