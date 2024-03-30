Rep. Sherrill Launches Sixth Annual Congressional Art Competition

MORRIS COUNTY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) launched her sixth annual Congressional Art Competition for NJ-11 students. The competition offers high school students a chance to showcase their creativity and artistic expression.

“I am excited to once again launch the Congressional Art Competition! Each year, I am so impressed by the creativity, passion, and talent of our high school students. The Congressional Art Competition provides a unique opportunity to celebrate young artists in our community,” said Rep. Sherrill. “I strongly encourage each high school to participate and I look forward to seeing all of the artwork!”

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated. Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of judges select the winning entries. The winner’s artwork will be displayed alongside winners from across the nation for one year in the U.S. Capitol.

Artwork submitted for NJ-11’s competition will be displayed at an art show and reception at Montclair State University, where this year’s winners will be announced. Art teachers interested in submitting their students’ work can reach out to georgia.turvey@mail.house.gov for additional information.

Due to limitations of gallery space, NJ-11 high schools will be able to select ONE piece of artwork to represent their school and their selected art must be dropped off to Rep. Sherrill’s District Office. The decision on which artwork is submitted by each school is at the sole discretion of the school, and no entries outside of that process can be included in the competition.

The deadline for schools to let Rep. Sherrill’s office know which piece they are submitting is Friday, April 12. Artwork must be submitted through the student’s school.

Rep. Sherrill’s office is located at 375 South Livingston Avenue, Suite 201, Livingston NJ 07039. To view more information about the Congressional Art Competition, click here.