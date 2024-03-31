Skyward Delight: Liquid Church Drops 75,000 Easter Eggs for Spectacular Hunt

PARSIPPANY — On Easter Weekend, Liquid Church, one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing Christian churches, hosted a helicopter Easter Egg Drop event at its Parsippany campus. They also hosted similar Easter Egg Drop at Princeton, Wayne, and Mountainside.

The community was invited to attend the free Easter Egg Drop, where 75,000 colorful Easter eggs filled with candy and prizes and shared with kids ages 12 and under.

The fun began Saturday with the first drops at its Parsippany campus, where young children hunted down the eggs following services. Two drops were on Saturday, with three drops on Sunday.

To participate in the Easter Egg Drop, each child ages 12 and under received an Easter egg basket after attending Liquid Family. The Easter basket will be their ticket to enter the free Easter Egg Drop activity.

Clouds of Joy: Liquid Church Sets Free 75,000 Easter Eggs for Sky-Filled Hunt

Children of all ages had the opportunity to hang out with the Easter Bunny.