Sunday, March 31, 2024
Skyward Delight: Liquid Church Drops 75,000 Easter Eggs for Spectacular Hunt

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
The Easter Egg Drop activity for kids occurred after each Easter service and on the lawn of Liquid’s Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — On Easter Weekend, Liquid Church, one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing Christian churches, hosted a helicopter Easter Egg Drop event at its Parsippany campus. They also hosted similar Easter Egg Drop at Princeton, Wayne, and Mountainside.

Liquid Church hosted a helicopter Easter Egg Drop where 75,000 colorful Easter eggs filled with candy and prizes were shared with kids ages 12 and under.
The Easter basket will be their ticket to enter the free Easter Egg Drop activity. 

The community was invited to attend the free Easter Egg Drop, where 75,000 colorful Easter eggs filled with candy and prizes and shared with kids ages 12 and under. 

The fun began Saturday with the first drops at its Parsippany campus, where young children hunted down the eggs following services. Two drops were on Saturday, with three drops on Sunday.

To participate in the Easter Egg Drop, each child ages 12 and under received an Easter egg basket after attending Liquid Family. The Easter basket will be their ticket to enter the free Easter Egg Drop activity. 

Liquid Church added a colorful extra attraction to its Easter weekend services by hiring helicopters to drop a total of 75,000 Easter eggs
Clouds of Joy: Liquid Church Sets Free 75,000 Easter Eggs for Sky-Filled Hunt
Children of all ages had the opportunity to hang out with the Easter Bunny.
The helicopter dumped thousands of Easter eggs filled with candy and prizes, which were shared with kids ages 12 and under.
