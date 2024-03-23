Saturday, March 23, 2024
Community Growth: Kiwanis Club Adds Bonnie Gessling and Bridget Cazzetto

Bonnie Gessling, Doreen Brennan, Bridget Cazzetto, Frank Cahill and President Carol Tiesi welcoming new members of Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — New members joining community organizations like the Kiwanis Club is always nice. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany does great work in the community, so I’m sure Bonnie Gessling and Bridget Cazzetto will make valuable contributions as new members. And it’s always wonderful to see existing members like Doreen Brennan and Frank Cahill sponsoring new members and helping to grow the organization.

President Carol Tiesi said, “Kiwanis is something so good that each of us loves to share it. What better way to show our love for our club and community than to welcome a new member? Today we’re very pleased to welcome Bonnie and Bridget to our club. We welcome Bonnie and Bridget to our global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child, and one community at a time. She eagerly anticipates actively engaging with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Frank warmly welcomes Bridget to our club by placing the official Kiwanis pin on her.

Bonnie is a skilled massage therapist, offering deep tissue, sports, oncology, hot stone, and cupping treatments. Additionally, she provides holistic healing, metaphysical therapies, and non-surgical body treatments. She also serves on the Board of Lake Hiawatha Swim Club.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world, one child and one community at a time.  It is not religious-based or partisan in any way.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany supports ten K-Kids clubs, Lake Parsippany Elementary School, Eastlake Elementary School, Intervale School, Mt. Tabor Elementary School, Littleton Elementary School, Lake Hiawatha Elementary School, Troy Hills Elementary School, Northvail Elementary School, Knollwood School, and Rockaway Meadow Elementary School, two builders clubs, Central Middle School and Brooklawn Middle School; two Key Clubs, Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School and one Aktion Club.

If you are interested in learning more about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, contact President Carol Tiesi. Click here to view the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany website.

