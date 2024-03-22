Response from the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills to the Board of Education’s Feedback on Township Press Release

PARSIPPANY — Mayor Barberio is committed to constructive dialogue and wants to avoid engaging in a public tit-for-tat with the school district. The Township’s issuance of the press release aligns with its ongoing commitment to keeping residents well-informed.



Highlighting an increase of $1.4M when many municipalities saw decreases in funding from the State budget is not only noteworthy but also reflects positively on our community.

It’s essential to recognize that, like the school district, the Township operates within state-

mandated constraints and inflationary pressures, yet it did not receive a nearly 14% boost

in state aid. Further, the school district should stop misleading the public by saying the

PILOT projects will result in a “loss in revenue” to the school district, this is simply not

accurate information. Claims of revenue loss are untrue, and it’s time to dispel such

misconceptions. The Township has provided comprehensive FAQs for those

seeking accurate information which can be found here.



Mayor Barberio welcomes a meeting with the school board, just as he reached out last

fall to discuss the PILOT projects before them being considered by the Township Council.

The Township looks forward to well-intentioned and meaningful discussions aimed at

delivering optimal services to taxpayers in a financially prudent manner.