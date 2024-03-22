Friday, March 22, 2024
HomeLocal NewsResponse from the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills to the Board of Education's...
Local News

Response from the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills to the Board of Education’s Feedback on Township Press Release

Press Release
By Press Release
0
40
Frank A. Calabria Education Center

PARSIPPANY — Mayor Barberio is committed to constructive dialogue and wants to avoid engaging in a public tit-for-tat with the school district. The Township’s issuance of the press release aligns with its ongoing commitment to keeping residents well-informed.

Highlighting an increase of $1.4M when many municipalities saw decreases in funding from the State budget is not only noteworthy but also reflects positively on our community.

It’s essential to recognize that, like the school district, the Township operates within state-
mandated constraints and inflationary pressures, yet it did not receive a nearly 14% boost

in state aid. Further, the school district should stop misleading the public by saying the
PILOT projects will result in a “loss in revenue” to the school district, this is simply not
accurate information. Claims of revenue loss are untrue, and it’s time to dispel such
misconceptions. The Township has provided comprehensive FAQs for those
seeking accurate information which can be found here.

Mayor Barberio welcomes a meeting with the school board, just as he reached out last
fall to discuss the PILOT projects before them being considered by the Township Council.
The Township looks forward to well-intentioned and meaningful discussions aimed at
delivering optimal services to taxpayers in a financially prudent manner.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Responds to Mayor’s Office Statement Regarding State Aid
Press Release
Press Release
The above press release was submitted to Parsippany Focus. Focus policy is print the content verbatim as submitted.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »