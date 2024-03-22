Saturday, March 23, 2024
Urgent Call: Morris Plains Police Seek Information on Robbery Incident

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS PLAINS — The Morris Plains Police Department is reaching out to the public for help in identifying individuals involved in a robbery that occurred on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 7:14 p.m.

The suspects entered the Sephora store situated within the Kohls Department store at 1711 Route 10 East and concealed merchandise valued at almost $1,700.

Upon exiting the store, they were confronted by store employees. One suspect, wearing a black hat and jacket, brandished a box-cutter before hastily leaving the premises. Both suspects then fled in a black Chevrolet Impala.

Additionally, the suspects were involved in shoplifting incidents at Kohls in Newton and Roxbury, amounting to over $5,500 in losses.

If you have any information, contact The Morris County CrimeStoppers at www.copcall.org,or (973) COPP-CALL.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
