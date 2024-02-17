Burglary to Auto in Lake Parsippany: Suspect Makes Off with 75 Cents, Investigation Underway

PARSIPPANY — On February 5th, 2024, at 4:45 a.m., a burglary to an automobile occurred. A resident of Lake Shore Drive in Lake Parsippany discovered that her 2022 Silver Ford Eco Sport had been ransacked.



Upon reviewing surveillance footage, she witnessed an unidentified male wearing a hooded jacket, face covering, and gloves enter her unlocked vehicle.



The suspect absconded with only $0.75 inside the vehicle before departing the scene on foot. Further details about the suspect were not provided. The incident is currently under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Parsippany Department’s Investigative Division at (973) 263-4300.