Saturday, February 17, 2024
Burglary to Auto in Lake Parsippany: Suspect Makes Off with 75 Cents, Investigation Underway

By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany Police Department is located at 3339 Route 46.

PARSIPPANY — On February 5th, 2024, at 4:45 a.m., a burglary to an automobile occurred. A resident of Lake Shore Drive in Lake Parsippany discovered that her 2022 Silver Ford Eco Sport had been ransacked.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage, she witnessed an unidentified male wearing a hooded jacket, face covering, and gloves enter her unlocked vehicle.

The suspect absconded with only $0.75 inside the vehicle before departing the scene on foot. Further details about the suspect were not provided. The incident is currently under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Parsippany Department’s Investigative Division at (973) 263-4300.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

