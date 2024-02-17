Stolen Vehicle Found Abandoned at Rutgers Village Apartments, Investigation Ongoing

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Police Recover Stolen Vehicle at Rutgers Village Apartments During a routine property check at 2 Rutgers Lane on February 7, 2024, 9:52 a.m.



Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Cavaliere was alerted by the Property Manager to a 2018 Silver Chevy Camaro parked in the lot for approximately three months without movement.



Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen from Franklin Township. The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Parsippany Department’s Investigative Division at (973) 263-4300.