Saturday, February 17, 2024
Stolen Vehicle Found Abandoned at Rutgers Village Apartments, Investigation Ongoing

By Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Police Recover Stolen Vehicle at Rutgers Village Apartments During a routine property check at 2 Rutgers Lane on February 7, 2024, 9:52 a.m.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Cavaliere was alerted by the Property Manager to a 2018 Silver Chevy Camaro parked in the lot for approximately three months without movement.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen from Franklin Township. The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Parsippany Department’s Investigative Division at (973) 263-4300.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
