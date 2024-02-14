Traffic Mishap in Parsippany: Vehicles Collide, No Injuries Sustained

PARSIPPANY — On Friday, February 9, at 11:15 p.m., Mr. Robert Hays, aged 61, was traveling north on Parsippany Road (near Freneau Road) with Mr. Adrian Louis, aged 26, directly behind him. Mr. Hays suddenly applied his brakes as a vehicle ahead of him immediately stopped. Mr. Louis, who was following too closely, attempted to stop but collided with the rear of Mr. Hays’ 2014 Toyota Corolla.

Mr. Louis was driving a 2021 Jeep Cherokee. Both vehicles were subsequently towed from the scene by Eagle Towing.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and as of this report, no summonses had been issued.