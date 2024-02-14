Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Traffic Mishap in Parsippany: Vehicles Collide, No Injuries Sustained

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — On Friday, February 9, at 11:15 p.m., Mr. Robert Hays, aged 61, was traveling north on Parsippany Road (near Freneau Road) with Mr. Adrian Louis, aged 26, directly behind him. Mr. Hays suddenly applied his brakes as a vehicle ahead of him immediately stopped. Mr. Louis, who was following too closely, attempted to stop but collided with the rear of Mr. Hays’ 2014 Toyota Corolla.

Mr. Louis was driving a 2021 Jeep Cherokee. Both vehicles were subsequently towed from the scene by Eagle Towing.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and as of this report, no summonses had been issued.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
