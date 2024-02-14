Celebrating Community Impact: Bedding Shoppe Named GOAT in Parsippany by Derek Jeter Contest

PARSIPPANY — Bedding Shoppe and its owner, Mike Hatler, have been honored by Optimum and Derek Jeter as the epitome of community service, earning them the title GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in their community.

With 36 years of dedicated service, Bedding Shoppe has significantly contributed to the local community through its anniversary food drive, which has amassed over 6,000 pounds of food for the Community Foodbank of NJ and the Interfaith Food Pantry of Morris County. Additionally, Bedding Shoppe supports various local organizations, churches, and schools.

Among the ten winners selected by Optimum, Bedding Shoppe had the privilege of being flown to Miami to meet Derek Jeter, renowned for his Turn 2 Foundation, established in 1996 to promote healthy lifestyles among youth and prevent substance abuse. During the event, Mr. Jeter graciously engaged with the winners, addressing questions and capturing memorable moments through photographs.

As part of the recognition, Optimum is generously donating $1000 in the name of each winner. Bedding Shoppe has chosen the Interfaith Food Pantry of Morris County as the recipient, an organization dedicated to improving the well-being of Morris County residents in need for over 25 years by providing essential resources, including food and education.

Expressing gratitude for the unexpected recognition, Mike Hatler remarked, “I never expected this recognition for something we do under the radar. We’ve been a part of the community for a long time and enjoy giving back. Derek Jeter is a humble, gracious human being, and shaking his hand and listening to him was an honor. Thank you, Optimum.”

Bedding Shoppe was further honored by Parsippany Mayor James Barberio, who presented a proclamation declaring December 5th, 2023, as Bedding Shoppe Day in Parsippany.

Established in 1988, Bedding Shoppe is a family-owned retail mattress and furniture store located at 811 US Highway 46 in Parsippany. For more information, contact Bedding Shoppe at (973) 334-9000 or at beddingshoppe@optonline.net. Visit the website by clicking here.