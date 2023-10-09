Mayor Barberio’s Allegations Stir Controversy During Parsippany Council Meeting

PARSIPPANY — During the Council meeting held on Tuesday, October 3, tensions rose between Mayor Barberio and Councilman Musella following allegations by the Mayor that Musella was discussing public worker’s contract negotiations directly with employees. This ongoing dispute takes place in the midst of a year-long delay in finalizing a collective bargaining agreement with the town’s public workers.

The meeting began on a positive note, with Mayor Barberio sharing news about the success of the Parsippany Fall Festival, enthusiastic feedback about the Sons of Italy’s sausage and pepper sandwiches, and the special feature of Lake Hiawatha on NJ News 12’s ‘Main Street in NJ’ program.

However, the atmosphere quickly shifted when the Mayor accused Councilman Musella of drafting statements for employees to present during the meeting. The Mayor emphasized that such interference would breach the Faulkner Act, which outlines the powers and duties of local governments in New Jersey.

Mayor Barberio shared, “I received phone calls claiming that two employees were set to read statements tonight, purportedly prepared by Justin Musella. Whether it’s true or not, I respect our employees. I urge them to come forward and address their concerns directly.”

In response, Councilman Musella vehemently denied any wrongdoing, stating, “To allege that I’ve scripted statements for others is not only an insult to me but also undermines the autonomy and intelligence of our employees.”

The Mayor did not back down, stressing his long-standing commitment and understanding of the town’s labor force. He said, “I have firsthand experience of the labor industry, and I deeply respect the hard work our employees put in. I was elected by the residents to oversee the town, and it’s imperative that negotiations remain within the purview of the administration.”

The dispute intensified further when Mayor Barberio, while addressing Councilman Musella, commented, “I don’t even know if you were ever a laborer or if you can pick up anything heavy.” The Mayor said to Musella, “I see the eye contact in these meetings.”

Musella said “This Mayor is yet again defaulting to his bullying tactics with false accusations about township employees conspiring against him. His increasingly erratic behavior is quickly becoming a distraction from actual issues that are affecting residents. I would encourage the Mayor to take a deep breath and instead spend his time preventing another of his disastrous tax hikes next year.”

The tension was momentarily eased when Council Vice President Michael dePierro shifted the focus to other pressing issues in the town, such as the Green Hill Shopping Center’s current dilapidated state following a fire two years ago.

During the public comment segment, a public employee commended the Mayor and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing negotiation process. He emphasized the importance of respect and non-confrontational discussions.

Parsippany Focus reached out to both employees for their input. While one chose to decline the comment, the other did not respond to our inquiry.

For those interested in viewing the meeting and the highlighted exchange, it’s accessible by clicking here.