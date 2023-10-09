Letter to the Editor: Vote for Berrios, Choffo, and DeVitto

Dear Editor:

Though I wish all the candidates well, I am proud of all the candidates, because it is not easy to put yourself out in the public realm. Not many people can take the pressure of how they will be viewed by the public and risk possibly being misunderstood.

This last part is very important, because sometimes the board members have to make decisions that are very difficult, and they have to have the fortitude to back up their decision with facts not feelings. One does not always realize how hard it is till one has to experience that moment for real.

To those candidates that don’t win, I hope this is not the last time you attend board meetings or even Town Council meetings. It is our town, and we should be involved.

We have a great community, with a great school district and we all get to call it HOME. Our school district is in very good financial shape, with little debt, and our monies are astutely used. The district strives to provide a very good education within its means.

As a resident of Parsippany, I believe this all to be true because of Board of Education members like Timothy Berrios, Andrew Choffo, and Matthew DeVitto on the Board of Education. I wholeheartedly support their re-election.

They are Intelligent men, who sincerely care for the welfare of the children of our community.



I can say that I find them to be trustworthy and reliable. They don’t jump to conclusions; they are methodical, hard-working, and earnestly listen to what people say and they do take it into consideration when making decisions. They do their research and make sure they are prepared for their meetings.

They are humble men who are hard-working and family men. They sincerely live by their values and principles. Over the years, we have had differences of opinion and yet we have maintained an amicable working relationship regardless of points of view.

Their record demonstrates that they do not bring personal agendas to the table for except helping to provide a good education and a safe and prosperous environment for staff and students.

It is true that when one gets to know someone that they may not readily find themselves aligned to, one can be surprised how similar one can be. I have found this to be true with all three men, because integrity is very important to me.

Susy Golderer

Parsippany Resident – 28 years

Though I am currently a NJ State Official as a Parsippany School Board of Education member and Vice-President the views I am expressing here are my own personal views. I do not speak for the District and have no real authority unless I am sitting at the dais with 8 other fellow board members. I am here forth writing only as a resident and community member of the great town of Parsippany.

