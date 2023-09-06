Lehigh University Welcomes Jack Wentworth to the Class of 2027

PARSIPPANY — Lehigh University is excited to extend a warm welcome to Jack Wentworth of Mount Tabor, who has officially joined the prestigious Class of 2027. This incoming class is a remarkable and diverse assembly of students hailing from 49 U.S. states and territories, as well as 51 countries. Congratulations to Jack on embarking on this academic journey at Lehigh – we take pride in considering you one of our own!

Jack is a 2023 graduate of Morristown Beard School where he was involved in the Business, Finance & Investment (BFI) club, Lacrosse 3x, Honor Roll, and achieved High Honor Roll.

With a history spanning over 150 years, Lehigh University (lehigh.edu) has consistently provided outstanding academic and learning opportunities while taking the lead in pioneering innovative research. It stands among the nation’s most selective and highly-ranked private research universities. Lehigh’s five esteemed colleges – the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, College of Education, College of Health, and the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science – offer over 7,000 students the chance to explore and develop within a rigorous academic setting, supported by an engaged and nurturing campus community.





