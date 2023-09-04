Tuesday, September 5, 2023
DeVitto, Berrios, and Choffo Formally Announce Candidacy for the Board of Education

Tim Berrios, Andy Choffo and Matt DeVitto,
PARSIPPANY — Matt DeVitto, Tim Berrios, and Andy Choffo have formally announced their candidacy for the Board of Education. Their decision to run symbolizes their enduring commitment to serve the students, teachers, parents, and residents of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Together, they boast over 30 years of unwavering dedication and service on Parsippany’s Board of Education. They cherish the Parsippany community and are deeply appreciative of the chance to contribute on the Board of Education. They are staunch believers in the community phrase, “Pride in Parsippany,” and are eager to continually volunteer their time and expertise for the betterment of the Parsippany Township.

They applaud the diversity and multitude of cultures present in the Parsippany community, highlighting it as one of the reasons why Parsippany stands out as a wonderful place to live and nurture families. They recognize that with such a plethora of perspectives, differences in opinions are inevitable, especially regarding education, curriculum, taxes, and parental rights. Their promise to the community is that if elected, every opinion will be cherished, and their decisions will always be anchored on what best serves the students and parents.

Outlined below are their Core Tenets for consideration:

  1. Reimagining Education by conceptualizing and instituting forward-thinking strategies for learning that surpass traditional classroom norms and techniques.
  2. Ensuring a safe and protected environment for children to flourish academically.
  3. Crafting policies and delineating objectives aimed at amplifying student success.
  4. Formulating fiscally judicious budgets.
  5. Augmenting Social/Emotional, academic, and co-curricular initiatives.
  6. Prioritizing technology both as an educational aid and a medium of communication.
  7. Offering unwavering support for “at risk” students.
  8. Integrating the insights and rights of all involved stakeholders in the decision-making process.

The above press release was submitted to Parsippany Focus. Focus policy is print the content verbatim as submitted.
