Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Commences $6.5 Million Expansion Project with Littleton Elementary School Groundbreaking Ceremony

PARSIPPANY – Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education, the Administration, and members of the community will gather on Wednesday, September 6, at 5:30 p.m. for the ceremonial groundbreaking to launch the construction of six new classrooms and a small group instruction room at the Littleton Elementary School. The $6,500,000.00 expansion project is funded through the district’s Capital Reserve Fund. Due to the diligent and prudent spending protocols of the Board of Education and the office of the Interim School Business Administrator, Robin Tedesco, the district is able to fund the project without additional taxpayer dollars. The district has strategically set aside reserves over the past several years to fund projects like this to save the taxpayers from increased taxes.

Alison Cogan, Board President, said “With all the residential building going on in Parsippany and our elementary schools already at capacity, we worked with our architects to identify the best school to start a much-needed expansion project. Littleton was the ideal site due to the large field area adjacent to the school.” The additional classrooms will include Preschool and Kindergarten classrooms with self-contained bathrooms, small classrooms for Resource Room instruction, and a small office for Child Study Team staff.

The new classrooms are expected to be completed by the end of the school year.

