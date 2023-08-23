Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board Meeting – August 21, 2023

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board Meeting was held on August 21, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to view the agenda.

The Planning Board members are:

Mayor Barberio 12/31/2025 I Mayor Anil Dadheech* 12/31/2024 IV Regular Michael de Pierro 12/31/2023 III Council Rep. Tom Dinsmore 12/31/2025 IV Regular Dominic Mele* 12/31/2023 IV Regular Gordon Meth* 12/31/2025 IV Regular Nick Napolitano 12/31/2024 IV Regular Ted Stanziale 12/31/2023 Alternate No. 1 Jennifer Vealey* 12/31/2023 II Muni, Rep. John Von Achen* 12/31/2023 IV Regular Stuart Wiser Board Planner, ARH Andrew Cangiano Board Engineer, GPI Dan Lagana Board Attorney, Cleary Giacobbe Alfieri Jacobs Nora O. Jolie Board Secretary

Agenda subject to change without notice

Although the information on this site is believed to be reliable, online postings of meeting agendas are not considered official copies.

Related

Comments

Comments