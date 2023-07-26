Thursday, July 27, 2023
Interfaith Picnic Unites Diverse Faiths in Parsippany Community

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, July 23, the Parsippany Interfaith Council organized an interfaith picnic amidst the serene and wooded grounds of the Parsippany Presbyterian Church. The event was made possible by a generous grant from the United Methodist Bishops, which aimed to promote inclusion and diversity. Over 75 individuals from diverse backgrounds, including Islamic, Jewish, Hindu, and Christian denominations, came together for this special occasion.

During the gathering, attendees could share and savor various ethnic foods, creating a delightful culinary experience celebrating cultural diversity. The event also facilitated bonding and interaction through fun-filled games and activities, helping people from different faiths mingle, engage, and forge new connections.

Fun-filled games and activities fostered bonds and connections among diverse faiths.
A momentous first step towards understanding, harmony, and unity among communities.

Overall, the interfaith picnic was a resounding success, offering a platform for participants to learn about each other’s beliefs, values, and traditions. It was a wonderful and momentous occasion, marking the first of many events to promote understanding, harmony, and unity among the diverse communities.

 
 

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
