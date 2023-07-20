Friday, July 21, 2023
Letter to the Editor: Thank you Councilman Musella

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Dear Editor:

I’d like to take the opportunity to thank Councilman Justin Musella publicly.

I have been dealing with an issue that escalated and had the potential to become dangerous. Complaints were made, but there was never any follow-through, and the issue remained.

Frustrated and discouraged, I decided to reach out to Councilman Musella. He immediately replied to my message and met me in person that day.  

Councilman Musella listened and agreed there was a problem. He gave validation to my concern. He immediately went to action, researching the best path forward.

It’s difficult to navigate an issue that isn’t technically “illegal” but 100% unethical.

The little guy now has a voice. Residents shouldn’t think, “No one will care,” or “Nothing I can do.”

We now have someone on our side, who cares not only about the 2-legged Parsippany residents but the 4 legged ones, and that means a lot to me.

Parsippany needs to regain its Pride. We now have a leadership we can trust. I hope this encourages citizens to speak up when they see wrongdoing and to have hope still. Little hinges swing big doors.

Thank you, Councilman Musella.

Bridget Cazzetto

Comments

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
