Letter to the Editor: Thank you Councilman Musella

Dear Editor:

I’d like to take the opportunity to thank Councilman Justin Musella publicly.

I have been dealing with an issue that escalated and had the potential to become dangerous. Complaints were made, but there was never any follow-through, and the issue remained.

Frustrated and discouraged, I decided to reach out to Councilman Musella. He immediately replied to my message and met me in person that day.

Councilman Musella listened and agreed there was a problem. He gave validation to my concern. He immediately went to action, researching the best path forward.

It’s difficult to navigate an issue that isn’t technically “illegal” but 100% unethical.

The little guy now has a voice. Residents shouldn’t think, “No one will care,” or “Nothing I can do.”

We now have someone on our side, who cares not only about the 2-legged Parsippany residents but the 4 legged ones, and that means a lot to me.

Parsippany needs to regain its Pride. We now have a leadership we can trust. I hope this encourages citizens to speak up when they see wrongdoing and to have hope still. Little hinges swing big doors.

Thank you, Councilman Musella.

Bridget Cazzetto

