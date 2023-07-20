Friday, July 21, 2023
Parsippany-Troy Hills Project Halted: Stop-Work Order Issued

By Frank L. Cahill
Diagram of PARQ. PARQ used outside vendors, and this stop order has nothing to do with the management or ownership of PARQ
PARSIPPANY — The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) issued a stop-work order on June 29 to Ultimate Framing L.L.C. of Newark for their work in Parsippany-Troy Hills. The work site is at the Parq Housing Project, 100-900 Lanidex Plaza.

The stop-work order was initiated by NJDOL’s Division of Wage and Hour and Contract Compliance after conducting a site inspection. During the inspection, multiple workers were interviewed and reported several alleged violations by the company. These violations include workers being paid in cash without statutory deductions and not receiving pay stubs. Additionally, the workers claimed they were not given earned sick leave, a mandated benefit in New Jersey.

The charges against Ultimate Framing L.L.C. include improper classification of construction workers, failure to properly classify employees properly, not providing a statement of deductions, and not providing earned sick leave.

Ultimate Framing L.L.C. has requested a hearing to contest the stop-work order. As of the announcement, no monetary assessments have been made.

It’s worth noting that since July 2019, the NJDOL has issued 110 stop-work orders to protect workers’ rights and enforce state labor laws and regulations. These stop-work orders are used to halt work that exploits workers or is found to be noncompliant with state labor laws.

Employers have the right to appeal a stop-work order, and if they choose to do so, NJDOL must schedule a hearing within seven days. The department also continues to monitor locations where stop-work orders have been issued. Employers found to be conducting business in violation of the order may face civil penalties of $5,000 per day.

The stop-work order may be lifted once all remaining back wages and penalties have been paid and all related issues have been resolved.

For more information on worker benefits and protections in New Jersey, individuals can visit the NJDOL website by clicking here. This resource provides information about workers’ rights, benefits, and how to report labor law violations.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
