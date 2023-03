PARSIPPANY — Country Western Dance Night will be held on Saturday, April 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 249, 91 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha.

Join them for a fun-filled night of food, music, and dancing with DJ Nashville Nick, playing all your favorite Country Hits of yesterday and today! There will also be a Tricky Tray, so bring your lucky charms!

Tickets are available at the legion for a donation of $25.00 per person. This will include admission, dinner, and entertainment.

They will also accept donations of canned goods for the local food pantry.

Please stop in or call the post at (973) 335-9266 for info or tickets.

Related

Comments

Comments