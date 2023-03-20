Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Parsippany Viking Girls Indoor Track Attended the Nike Nationals

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Viking Girls Indoor Track 4×800 Relay Team consisting of Anya Sadowski, Kira Chebishev, Leann Lombardi, and Amanda Hoffman attended the Nike Indoor Track and Field Nationals at the Armory in New York City on Saturday, March 11.

Based on relay times from the current season, the girls qualified for the Emerging Elite race and ran against a field of 31 teams, with some coming as far away from Michigan and North Carolina.

At the conclusion of the race, the girls took 1st place with a time of 9:37:15, which also beat the previous school record of 9:47. The victory was a great close to what was a successful season that included winning The State Group 2 Relay meet in the 4×800 back on January 16 at The Bubble in Toms River, becoming State Champions for their group! Congratulations on what was a successful season.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
