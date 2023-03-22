Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board Meeting – March 20, 2023

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board Meeting – March 20, 2023.

Click here to view the agenda.

The Planning Board members are:

Mayor Barberio                      12/31/2025                                         I Mayor

Michael dePierro                   12/31/2023                                         III Council Rep.

Tom Dinsmore                        12/31/2025                                         IV Regular

Dominic Mele*                        12/31/2023                                         IV Regular

Gordon Meth*                        12/31/2025                                         IV Regular

Nick Napolitano                      12/31/2024                                         IV Regular

Ted Stanziale                         12/31/2023                                         Alternate No. 1

Jennifer Vealey*                     12/31/2023                                        II Muni, Rep.

John Von Achen*                    12/31/2023                                         IV Regular

Vincent Aperawic                    12/31/2024

Stuart Wiser                           Board Planner, ARH

Andrew Cangiano                   Board Engineer, Keller & Kirkpatrick

Joseph Garcia                         Board Attorney, Cleary Giacobbe Alfieri Jacobs

Nora O. Jolie                           Board Secretary

Agenda subject to change without notice
Although the information on this site is believed to be reliable, online postings of meeting agendas are not considered official copies.

