Car Jetting Through Parking Stalls in Shopping Center Hits Two Vehicles; Driver Sent to Hospital with Injuries

PARSIPPANY — A Sunday afternoon stroll through Troy-Hills Shopping Center caused a multi-vehicle accident and sent one driver to Morristown Medical Center.

The incident on Sunday, February 19, at approximately 12:30 p.m., occurred when Ms. Gwendolyn Jackson, 75, East Orange, was jetting through the Troy Hills Shopping Center, improperly crossing through parking stalls. She struck a vehicle parked (owned by Mr. Michael Iradi) and then struck a vehicle driven by Mr. Lubos Vencalek, 58, from Verona, head-on.

Ms. Jackson was transported to Morristown Medical Center by Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance, while Mr. Vencalek was treated at the scene by Rockaway Neck Volunteer Ambulance.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Eagle Towing. The third vehicle sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

A witness at the scene stated Ms. Jackson was traveling at a high rate of speed through the parking lot, striking both vehicles.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Officer Paul Christal was the investigating officer.

At the time of this article, there was no summons issued.

