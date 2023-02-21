Parsippany Lions Club announces the “Spring Food Festival” to support First Responders

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Lions Club is affiliated with Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service club organization with 1.4 million members in 50,000 clubs across 200 countries.

The club is hosting its first-ever Spring Food Festival on Saturday, March 25, at the Central Middle School, 1620 Route 46, from 12.00 Noon to 3.00 p.m. The Honorable Mayor James Barberio and the Chiefs of Parsippany First Responders will inaugurate the festival.

The event has been organized as a fundraiser for the brave men and women who serve as First Responders – EMS, Firefighters, and Police.

“We are thrilled to bring the community together for this exciting food fest and to support our First Responders,” said Pratap Jayakar, President of the Parsippany Lions Club. “We hope to see everyone there, having a great time while making a difference in the lives of those who serve our community.”

The Parsippany Lions Club invites everyone to attend to show their love and support for our real-life heroes. This event promises a wonderful afternoon full of mouth-watering delicacies, exciting games, and fun activities while garnering support for a worthy cause. Making this event a success will motivate the volunteers to organize other programs for causes, including Childhood Cancer, Diabetes, Vision, and much more.

For more information on Parsippany Lions Club, click here. The Parsippany Lions Club is a local group of service-minded men and women doing local volunteer work to support your community.

