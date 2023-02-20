Ash Wednesday Service at St. Gregory’s Church

PARSIPPANY — St. Gregory’s will hold an Ash Wednesday Service on Wednesday, February 22, at Noon and 7:00 p.m.

The noon service will be about a half hour, and the evening service will be full of hymns.

St Gregory’s Episcopal Church is located at 480 South Beverwyck Road.

Ash Wednesday is a holy day of prayer and fasting in many Western Christian denominations. It is preceded by Shrove Tuesday and falls on the first day of Lent. Catholics observe it in the Roman Rite, Lutherans, Moravians, Anglicans, Methodists, and Nazarenes, as well as by some churches in the Reformed tradition.

Lent will be observed from February 22 to April 8 this year. It is a period of religious observance in the Christian liturgical calendar, marking the 40 days that Jesus spent fasting in the desert, enduring temptation by Satan.

Related

Comments

Comments