Parsippany Educational Foundation Awards over $19,000 in Grants to Parsippany Schools

PARSIPPANY — Supporting educational enrichment in the township, the Parsippany Education Foundation funded 14 innovative programs during the ’22-’23 school year.

Spanning robotics, life skills, science, music, and art, proposals were developed by teachers, approved by principals, and evaluated by the Foundation based on their ability to contribute to a positive, dynamic learning environment.

Parsippany High School’s two robotics teams, the Redbots, and the Techhawks, received grants funding a 3-D printer and a variety of parts to use on their robots. The 3-D printer will be used to print 3-D parts like the claw they use to pick up cones in their FIRST Tech Challenge competitions.

“Our students design these parts, and it will be wonderful to have a printer on-site for them to print out the parts right away. At our last meeting, the Redbots were the First Place Alliance Captains. Our tournament is coming up in February, and we hope to qualify for our States competition in March. Thank you, PEF, for our grants; we could not do this without your support!” said Kathy Effner, Redbots Team Advisor, and Math Department Lead Teacher.

A check for $19,880 was presented to the Parsippany Board of Education by Foundation former President Stella Gizas, along with board member Gayle Strauss, on January 5.

“The Board of Education thanks the Parsippany Education Foundation for their direct support and generosity toward our Parsippany teachers. The amazing projects being funded this year range from field trips to Science Under the Stars, One School, One Book, and many more. The teachers who submit their innovative grant ideas are to be applauded, as well as the community support of the Parsippany Education Foundation fundraisers throughout the year,” said Timothy Berrios, Parsippany Board of Education President.

“I know I speak for all of our board members when I say that we love the opportunity to review our school district staff’s innovative and creative ideas. We appreciate the time it takes to put together these grant proposals to benefit their students. It is a joy to encourage students in their educational journey by awarding these grants to our district. We feel so blessed to be able to give back to a fabulous community of educators,” said Andrew Ladas, Parsippany Educational Foundation President.

The Parsippany Educational Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit organization established in 1996 to enrich the opportunities and experiences of students in the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District. The Foundation has contributed over $370,000 to the district raised through private donors, its annual spring golf outing to be held on May 16, and events held throughout the year. Its Board of Directors consists of volunteers committed to developing a community of learners. For more information, the Foundation may be reached at www.PEF4Kids.com and pef4kids@aol.com.

