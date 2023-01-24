dePierro Steps Down as Council President; Gragnani Nominated President

PARSIPPANY — During the Parsippany-Troy Hills Council meeting on Tuesday, January 24, Council President Michael dePierro stepped down as Council President and then nominated Council Vice President Loretta Gragnani to serve the remainder of 2023.

dePierro also announced he will not seek re-election after seving forty years on the Township Council.

dePierro, Council Vice President Loretta Gragnani, and Paul Carifi, Jr., terms end on December 31, 2023. It is also confirmed that Gragnani will not seek re-election.

Loretta’s Biography includes:

Community Committee, Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms

Former Republican Committee Member for District 23; Parsippany Republican Club Secretary

Italian American Women if the Year Award

Legislative Aide to Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, 2013-2014

Married to the late- Adam for 59 years, with two children and three grandchildren

New Jersey State Volunteer Award from Governor Christie and Parsippany-Troy Hills Outstanding Achievement Award for relief efforts assisting victims of Hurricane Irene

Parsippany Board of Adjustment, 2006-present

Successful business owner for 29 years (KBI Design Center); member of Lake Hiawatha Business Association

Trustee, Advisory Board and Finance Council member for St. Ann Church

Council Liasion Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee

Related

Comments

Comments