PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Reorganization Meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 4, at 6:30 p.m.

Formal Action may or may not be taken at all scheduled meetings. Immediately following, there will be an agenda meeting.

Any individual who is a qualified disabled person under the Americans with Disabilities Act may request auxiliary aids such as a sign interpreter or tape recorder to be used for a meeting. Auxiliary aids must be requested at least 72 hours before the meeting date. Please call to be 973-263-4351 to request auxiliary aid.

Click here to download the 2023 agenda schedule.

Mayor and Council

Mayor James R. Barberio

Council President Michael J. dePierro

Council Vice-President Loretta Gragnani

Councilman Paul Carifi Jr.

Councilman Frank Neglia

Councilman Justin Musella

