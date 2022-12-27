Zen Dental Care Celebrates Grand Opening

PARSIPPANY — Zen Dental Care held a grand opening ribbon-cutting celebration. Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio cut the ribbon with Dr. Sheren Elsaid. Also attending were Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilmen Frank Neglia, Justin Musella, and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso and Board Members Ildiko Peluso and Nicolas Limanov. The event was also attended my many friends and family members.

Zen Dental Care is located at 2900 Route 10, Suite 105, Parsippany.

Dr. Sheren Elsaid spent two years planning and designing her newly opened dental practice. Zen Dental Care is designed to help relieve dental anxiety by focusing on using distraction methods involving sight, smell, and sound. When you arrive at Zen Dental Care, you will be greeted by a friendly team and can choose from a comfort menu. Items such as aromatherapy, warm blanket, noise-canceling headphones, TVs on the ceiling, and laughing gas are available. The office colors are warm and inviting, and the entire team is there to help make your dental visit as pleasant as possible.

Dr. Sheren Elsaid earned her Bachelor’s degree from CUNY Hunter College in Psychology and earned her dental degree from Temple University. Dr. Elsaid then completed her Advanced Education in General Dentistry through NYU Langone Dental Medicine Program. Dr. Elsaid is dedicated to her patients and continues to take extensive continuing education courses to advance her skills and remain up-to-date with dental advances. Dr. Elsaid is a general dentist and practices all phases of dentistry. Services provided at Zen Dental Care include tooth-colored fillings, root canals, extractions, veneers, implants, and much more.

Dr. Elsaid also remains committed to giving back to her community. Zen Dental Care has partnered with Cornerstone Family Programs/Morristown Neighborhood House (CFP/MNH). For every new patient seen at Zen Dental Care, a portion of the proceeds with be donated to CFP/MNH to allow them to provide a much-needed, healthy, nutrient-rich meal to one of their students. Zen Dental Care believes in Cornerstone Family Program’s mission and is dedicated to helping make a difference.

When Dr. Elsaid isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two sons, traveling, reading, and trying new recipes.

