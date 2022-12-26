Application Process Open for 2023 Morris County Historic Preservation Funds

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Historic Preservation Trust Fund is now accepting grant applications for 2023 funding. The grant application deadline is Friday, March 31, by 4:30 p.m.

Pictured is the Troy Hills Annex, c. 1900, a two-room, wood-framed schoolhouse that is locally designated and has a Certification of Eligibility for listing on the New Jersey Register. The building will continue to serve as a maintenance office and storage building. The 2016 grant of $28,064 assisted with completing a Preservation Plan, including building system evaluation and archaeological investigations. (Click here for details).

The Morris County Office of Planning and Preservation will hold an Application Workshop to explain the application process from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, via WebEx by clicking here.

A Declaration of Intent is due for applicants by February 28 at Morris County. (Click here to download).

The program began in 2003 after voters overwhelmingly approved dedicating tax dollars to preserve Morris County’s rich history. As of 2022, the Morris County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved nearly $46 Million to help preserve, restore, or protect 122 historic sites in 34 towns.

To be eligible for a matching grant, a historic resource must be listed or certified eligible for listing on the State Register or National Register of Historic Places. Eligible applicants are municipalities, qualified non-profit organizations, and the county.

Details for obtaining and submitting applications may be found by clicking here.

Register to attend the January 25 workshop via e-mail to: rchang@co.morris.nj.us or phone at (973) 829-8138. It will be an opportunity to ask questions about the program and the suitability of projects such as:

• Is my project eligible?

• What kinds of projects were funded in the past?

• Can cemeteries apply?

• Are Construction Documents required for construction projects?

• What if my project is not currently listed on the National and New Jersey Registers?

“This has been an exceptionally successful and well-received program, with nearly $46 million being committed to assist in the preservation, protection, and restoration of 122 historic properties since the first grant was issued in 2003,” said Commissioner Stephen Shaw, the board liaison to the county Office of Planning and Preservation.

The Historic Preservation Program is again waiving the requirement for paper submission for the 2023 grant applications, except where Preservation Plans and/or drawings/specs have not been reviewed previously by the County Consultant. Sites that have not done so must prepare a 10-minute video as part of the application.

Contact Ray Chang, P.P., Historic Preservation Program Coordinator, Morris County Office of Planning & Preservation, P.O. Box 900, 30 Schuyler Place, 4th floor, Morristown, NJ 07963-0900. Email: rchang@co.morris.nj.us. Phone: (973) 829-8138.

Those projects for which Construction Documents were prepared without Program funding are welcome to submit their Construction Documents for a preliminary review prior to the Grant Application deadline of March 31, 2023. They may also submit completed Construction Documents with their Construction Grant Applications.

