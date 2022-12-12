Shear Perfection Salon Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting

PARSIPPANY — Shear Perfection Salon, 83 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Attending the ceremony were Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Councilman Justin Musella, Councilman Frank Neglia, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, and Secretary Raj Dichpally. Also joining was Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso and Board members Ildiko Peluso and Nicolas Limanov.

Shear Perfection Salon is owned by Kim Patterson and her husband, Brian.

Kim was a manager at Pro Haircutters Salon, Troy Hills Shopping Center, for over 23 years. Pro Haircutters closed that location on September 24.

Patterson, having experience in operating a salon all these years, decided to open Shear Perfection Salon. She hired almost all the staff from Pro Haircutters.

The new boutique-style salon, SHEAR PERFECTION SALON, is now open at 83 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha.

Shear Perfection Salon is here for all your hair care needs and is proud to welcome all previous Pro Haircutter and new clients.

Pictured below is the wonderful staff… John, Barber; Omar, Barber; Jessica, Stylist; Vicky, Stylist; Michelle, Stylist; Sheree, Stylist; Melanie, Stylist; Michele Lynn, Stylist; Lisa, Stylist; and of course the friendly receptionists Kim, Cheryl, Gina, and Lucy.

Visit Shear Perfection Salon today! Call for an appointment at (973) 335-2121. They also welcome walk-ins.

